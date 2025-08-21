Players Circle Theater performs “Oklahoma!” in Concert

Players Circle Theater is mounting a staged reading-style production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s iconic musical “Oklahoma!” Aug. 21-31. This intimate concert version of the musical includes eight professional actors with the repertory company performing both behind and in front of music stands. They’ll be joined by 20 up-and-coming young performers in the chorus, making this the largest ensemble ever assembled in Player Circle Theater history.

Over the course of its 82-year history “Oklahoma!” has spawned numerous award-winning Broadway and West End revival productions, national and foreign touring productions, an Oscar-winning film adaptation in 1955, and countless local productions from theater companies and schools.

“Oklahoma!” is said to have ushered in the Golden Age of American musical theater and set the standards and rules of modern musical theater. It marked the first fully integrated musical, where the music and choreography work in tandem with the dialogue to develop characters and advance the narrative.

Ahead of the Aug. 21 opening performance, we take a closer look in a conversation with actors AJ Mendini, Kimberly Suskind, and Ted Wioncek III.

If You Go:

Players Circle Theater’s production of “Oklahoma!” in Concert

13211 McGregor Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33919

Performance dates run Aug. 21-31

Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evening performances start at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday matinee performances start at 3 p.m.