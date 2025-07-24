Gulf Coast Symphony thrives as other regional symphonies close

The Gulf Coast Symphony in Fort Myers continues to grow and thrive even as other regional symphony orchestras have closed their doors. In 2024 the Punta Gorda Symphony folded. Then in April 2025, the Southwest Florida Symphony announced it was also closing permanently after more than 64 years.

This comes as arts and culture organizations across Florida face funding challenges. In 2024, Governor Ron DeSantis vetoed all funding grants lawmakers had approved for more than 600 arts and culture organizations in Florida. In the 2025-2026 fiscal year budget approved this month, only 184 arts organizations were awarded funding, including only two in Lee County.

We talk with Gulf Coast Symphony founder and Artistic Director Dr. Andrew Kurtz about how his organization continues to thrive and reach new audiences through innovation and diversity of performance offerings.