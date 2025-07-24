© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WGCU NPR Arts Edition of Gulf Coast Life logo with text
Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition

Gulf Coast Symphony thrives as other regional symphonies close

By John Davis
Published July 24, 2025 at 10:36 AM EDT
Gulf Coast Symphony founder and Artistic Director Dr. Andrew Kurtz
Bruce Jaeger
Gulf Coast Symphony founder and Artistic Director Dr. Andrew Kurtz

The Gulf Coast Symphony in Fort Myers continues to grow and thrive even as other regional symphony orchestras have closed their doors. In 2024 the Punta Gorda Symphony folded. Then in April 2025, the Southwest Florida Symphony announced it was also closing permanently after more than 64 years.

This comes as arts and culture organizations across Florida face funding challenges. In 2024, Governor Ron DeSantis vetoed all funding grants lawmakers had approved for more than 600 arts and culture organizations in Florida. In the 2025-2026 fiscal year budget approved this month, only 184 arts organizations were awarded funding, including only two in Lee County.

We talk with Gulf Coast Symphony founder and Artistic Director Dr. Andrew Kurtz about how his organization continues to thrive and reach new audiences through innovation and diversity of performance offerings.

Tags
Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition Gulf Coast LifeGulf Coast Life Arts EditionArts & CultureGulf Coast SymphonyLive MusicLocal MusicClassical MusicjazzArts Education
John Davis
jrdavis@wgcu.org
See stories by John Davis
Related Content
  1. State's award of $18 million in grants bad news for most Southwest Florida arts nonprofits
  2. Florida Arts and Culture Organizations reeling after Gov. DeSantis vetoes funding
  3. Gulf Coast Symphony’s 30th Anniversary Concert features premiere of symphonic work by local young composer Frazar Henry
  4. Town Hall brings concerned arts patrons to Alliance for the Arts; funding issues prompt discussion