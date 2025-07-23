Town Hall brings concerned arts patrons to Alliance for the Arts; funding issues prompt discussion

Alliance for the Arts / Facebook WGCU Morning Edition host John Davis was emcee for a panel discussion Saturday at the Arts and Culture Town Hall held at the Alliance for the Arts in Fort Myers. The discussion centered on the need for collaboration rather than competition among local arts organizations. Panelists included Andrew Kurtz of Gulf Coast Symphony, Nancy MacPhee from the Lee County Visitor and Convention Bureau, Jason Teeters of JetSet State, David Acevedo of Union Arts Studio and Dr. Jason Thomashefsky of Lee County School District.

A town hall meeting at the Alliance for the Arts on Saturday drew a capacity crowd to the Foulds Theatre to discuss the future of the arts. Gov. DeSantis’ decision to deny arts and cultural grants to the vast majority of qualifying arts organizations in the state sparked the discussion.

Along with Alliance Executive Director Neil Volz, guests were welcomed by board member Pamela Beckman.

"It seemed as if the thought leaders that were there were all willing to engage and be involved and set aside some of their competitiveness to recognize that, you know, strength in numbers is going to be the only way we may have an opportunity," Beckman said later. "And so, you know, I'm hopeful about that."

Beckman and others are hoping that the unified voice that comes from such a meeting will gain attention where it matters.

"One thing that would really be nice is to have some of the city leaders and county people who need to be swayed. Everybody in the room, we were preaching to the choir, and I knew that."

Blanca Contreras of Cape Coral was in attendance. She's a patron of the arts and believes in the community acting as advocates.

"I was here to listen, and I support the arts. We need to be the ambassadors and let everyone know of the great art and music that is in Southwest Florida."

Beckman said that this session will be followed by others. Attendees filled out surveys following the discussion that indicated what type of action they are willing to take to support the arts in Southwest Florida. An action plan will derive from there, Beckman said.

