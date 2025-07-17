“Seeger: The Music of Pete Seeger” comes to Players Circle Theater

The summer performance season at Players Circle Theater in Fort Myers continues with a limited run of a multi-award winning one-man biographical musical performance titled “Seeger: The Music of Pete Seeger.” The show serves as a heartfelt tribute to legendary and widely influential folk musician and activist Pete Seeger, who passed in 2014.

We’ll get a preview, including music performed live in studio, with actor, musician and playwright Randy Noojin, who wrote and performs the show. We’re also joined by Players Circle Theater Associate Artistic Director Ted Wioncek III.

If You Go:

“Seeger: The Music of Pete Seeger” at Players Circle Theater

13211 McGregor Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33919

Performance dates run July 18-20.

Friday and Saturday evening performances start at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday matinee performance start at 3 p.m.