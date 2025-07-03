© 2025 WGCU News
The WGCU NPR Arts Edition of Gulf Coast Life logo with text
Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition

Players Circle Theater performs “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged)”

By John Davis
Published July 3, 2025 at 6:00 AM EDT
(From left) Steven Coe, AJ Mendini, and Steven Kennedy star in Players Circle Theater's production of "The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged)" through July 13, 2025.
The fourth wall comes crashing down in Players Circle Theater’s production of the hilarious and irreverent play “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged).” This two-act play involves three actors covering all of Shakespeare’s 37 plays in just 97 minutes.

The show includes plenty of audience participation, improvisation, and laughs, and it’s a fast-paced and physically demanding challenge for the performers. We take a deeper diver into the show in a conversation with director Ted Wioncek III, and actors AJ Mendini and Steven Kennedy.

If You Go:

Players Circle Theater’s production of “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged)”

13211 McGregor Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33919

Performance dates run July 1 -13

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evening performances start at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday matinee performances start at 3 p.m.

John Davis
jrdavis@wgcu.org
