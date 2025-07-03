Players Circle Theater performs “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged)”
The fourth wall comes crashing down in Players Circle Theater’s production of the hilarious and irreverent play “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged).” This two-act play involves three actors covering all of Shakespeare’s 37 plays in just 97 minutes.
The show includes plenty of audience participation, improvisation, and laughs, and it’s a fast-paced and physically demanding challenge for the performers. We take a deeper diver into the show in a conversation with director Ted Wioncek III, and actors AJ Mendini and Steven Kennedy.
If You Go:
Players Circle Theater’s production of “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged)”
13211 McGregor Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33919
Performance dates run July 1 -13
Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evening performances start at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday matinee performances start at 3 p.m.