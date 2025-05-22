Players Circle Theater mounts regional premiere of “Vanities: The Musical”

Players Circle Theater in Fort Myers is mounting the Southwest Florida regional premiere of “Vanities: The Musical.” Adapted from Jack Heifner’s 1976 stage play (with lyrics and music by David Kirschenbaum), “Vanities” is a broadly relatable coming-of-age story exploring the joys and challenges of long-term friendships through the lives of three women as they navigate high school as cheerleaders, college as sorority sisters, and then into adulthood, where they’ve grown into very different people.

We’ll explore the show in a conversation with the production’s director Ted Wioncek III, and actors Elizabeth D’Aiuto, Natalie Brouwer, and Kimberly Suskind.



If You Go:

Players Circle Theater’s production of “Vanities: The Musical”

13211 McGregor Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33919

Performance dates run May 20 – June 8

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evening performances start at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday matinee performances start at 3 p.m.