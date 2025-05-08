15th annual Fort Myers Film Festival preview

The red carpet rolls out again next week for the 15th annual Fort Myers Film Festival, which runs May 14 – 18. Over the course of the five-day event, attendees will get the chance to experience a wide variety of feature films, short films and documentaries from filmmakers here in Southwest Florida and from around the world.

Venues for festival screenings and other events include the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center, IMAG, the Alliance for the Arts, BIG ARTS, Babcock Ranch, the Luminary Hotel, and for the first time, the Calusa Nature Center & Planetarium. The addition of the planetarium will allow the festival to feature 360-degree dome films for the first time.

The opening night celebration kicks off with a screening of the local feature film “Curveballs,” about America’s only amputee baseball team, the Louisville Slugger Warriors.

We’ll get a preview of this year’s offerings from Fort Myers Film Festival Founder Eric Raddatz. We’ll also hear from Steve Hilfiker, who produced and stars in the film “Daniel, My Brother,” about his own experience as a heart transplant recipient.