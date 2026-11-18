According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. sees more than 47,000 overdose deaths per year from fentanyl and similar compounds.

Nadia Bowers's older sister Sasha was one of that number. She was 45 years old, a Yale graduate, and the daughter of a loving and accomplished family. Nadia, pregnant with her first child and gutted by the loss of her sister, began to look into Sasha's shadow life, the one she tried to keep hidden from her family, to find the dealer who sold her sister the deadly drugs.

The result is Nadia's memoir, Dear Dealer. The book is heartbreaking, enraging, and most of all, impossible to put down.

Buy the book!