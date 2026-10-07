GCL Book Club: Jenny Bartoy, No Contact: Writers on Estrangement

On this episode, we hear from Jenny Bartoy, who edited an anthology called No Contact: Writers on Estrangement. It's a collection of essays and poetry from writers who have distanced themselves from family members for their own safety or their mental health. Estrangement has become a more popular topic of discussion lately—it tends to generate guilt and shame as well as freedom and peace. Bartoy, who also contributed to the anthology, discusses some of the complicated nature of the estrangement process.