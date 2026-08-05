GCL Book Club: Julie Buntin, Famous Men

In this episode, we hear from Julie Buntin, whose new novel is called Famous Men. Buntin’s first novel, Marlena, was named a best book of the year by many outlets, including NPR and the Washington Post.

Her new work, Famous Men, is the story of a young, naive writer who moves to New York and gets involved with a powerful writer from her hometown, whom she has read and worshipped her whole life. The novel explores consent, complicity, power differentials, who is allowed to make art, and so much more.

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