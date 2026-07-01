GCL Book Club: Alex Kadis, Big Nobody

This week, we hear from Alex Kadis, author of the novel Big Nobody. Connie Costa is a teenage girl growing up in East London in the 1970s. She lost her mother and brother recently, and hates having to live with her father, whom she calls “The Fat Murderer.” She loves music, and her confidantes are the posters of David Bowie and Marc Bolan on her wall.

The novel is about fitting in, standing up for yourself, and coming of age. Despite some dark moments, it is remarkably funny and very difficult to put down.

Authors and books Alex Kadis mentions:

Mick Herron

Catcher in the Rye, J.D. Salinger

To Kill a Mockingbird, by Harper Lee

The Great Gatsby, by F. Scott Fitzgerald

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