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Arts & Culture
GCL Book Club

GCL Book Club: Reyna Grande, Migrant Heart

By Cary Barbor
Published June 3, 2026 at 11:51 AM EDT
Author Reyna Grande
Author Reyna Grande

This week, we hear from Reyna Grande, whose new essay collection is called Migrant Heart: Essays about Things I Can’t Forget. Grande is a very prolific writer, having published novels, an historical epic, memoirs, many essays and children’s books. Her memoir The Distance Between Us was a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle Award. Her work focuses on the complexities of immigration and family separation, language, and much more. Her books have been adopted as the common read selection by schools, colleges, and cities across the country.

Buy the book!

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GCL Book Club Gulf Coast Life
Cary Barbor
czahaby@wgcu.org
See stories by Cary Barbor