GCL Book Club: Elizabeth Arnott, The Secret Lives of Murderer's Wives

Have you ever heard about a murderer’s crimes, and thought about his family—his wife, his children. How did they cope with knowing they were so close to someone who’d done horrible things? Or maybe you thought ...they must have been in on it too. No way could a husband keep his crimes secret from the wife he sleeps next to every night. Or could he? On this episode, we hear from Elizabeth Arnott, author of the novel The Secret Lives of Murderers’ Wives.

It’s the fictional story of three women who became friends after their respective husbands are found to be murderers. It’s a page-turner that looks at things from the family’s point of view.

Buy the book!

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