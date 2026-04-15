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Arts & Culture
GCL Book Club

GCL Book Club: Elizabeth Arnott, The Secret Lives of Murderer's Wives

By Cary Barbor
Published April 15, 2026 at 11:55 AM EDT
photo by Dan Kennedy
Author Elizabeth Arnott

Have you ever heard about a murderer’s crimes, and thought about his family—his wife, his children. How did they cope with knowing they were so close to someone who’d done horrible things? Or maybe you thought ...they must have been in on it too. No way could a husband keep his crimes secret from the wife he sleeps next to every night. Or could he? On this episode, we hear from Elizabeth Arnott, author of the novel The Secret Lives of Murderers’ Wives.

It’s the fictional story of three women who became friends after their respective husbands are found to be murderers. It’s a page-turner that looks at things from the family’s point of view.

Buy the book!

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GCL Book Club Gulf Coast Life
Cary Barbor
czahaby@wgcu.org
See stories by Cary Barbor