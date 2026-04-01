GCL Book Club: Susan Forrest Castle, Ensoulment

This week, we hear from Susan Forrest Castle, whose debut novel is Ensoulment. It tells the story of Phoebe, a waitress in rural Georgia, whose pregnancy fully changes her life. And George, a family man in Connecticut who becomes obsessed with dirigibles when he sees one floating by.

The conversation with Susan Forrest Castle took place at a live event at Books on Third, a new independent bookstore in Naples,on March 18.

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