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Arts & Culture
GCL Book Club

GCL Book Club: Susan Forrest Castle, Ensoulment

By Cary Barbor
Published April 1, 2026 at 1:57 PM EDT
Author Susan Forrest Castle (l.) and WGCU's Cary Barbor (r.) at Books on Third bookstore in Naples
Emma Rodriguez
Author Susan Forrest Castle (l.) and WGCU's Cary Barbor (r.) at Books on Third bookstore in Naples

This week, we hear from Susan Forrest Castle, whose debut novel is Ensoulment. It tells the story of Phoebe, a waitress in rural Georgia, whose pregnancy fully changes her life. And George, a family man in Connecticut who becomes obsessed with dirigibles when he sees one floating by.

The conversation with Susan Forrest Castle took place at a live event at Books on Third, a new independent bookstore in Naples,on March 18.

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GCL Book Club Gulf Coast Life
Cary Barbor
czahaby@wgcu.org
See stories by Cary Barbor