GCL Book Club: Jordy Rosenberg, Night Night Fawn

This week, we hear from novelist Jordy Rosenberg, whose latest work is Night Night Fawn. The novel is from the perspective of Barbara Rosenberg, an old woman dying in her cluttered New York apartment. Barbara counts among her failures her estranged son, who is trans, and her former best friend who betrayed her. But now she’s dependent on her son, who is her caregiver as she lives out her last days, very high on opioids.

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