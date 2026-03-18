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Arts & Culture
GCL Book Club

GCL Book Club: Jordy Rosenberg, Night Night Fawn

By Cary Barbor
Published March 18, 2026 at 11:47 AM EDT
Author photo by Beowulf Sheehan

This week, we hear from novelist Jordy Rosenberg, whose latest work is Night Night Fawn. The novel is from the perspective of Barbara Rosenberg, an old woman dying in her cluttered New York apartment. Barbara counts among her failures her estranged son, who is trans, and her former best friend who betrayed her. But now she’s dependent on her son, who is her caregiver as she lives out her last days, very high on opioids.

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GCL Book Club Gulf Coast Life
Cary Barbor
czahaby@wgcu.org
See stories by Cary Barbor