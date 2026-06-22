State organizations to review hazard mitigation plans, inland flood studies

Multiple leaders from across the state will gather this week to share updates on statewide hazard mitigation plans.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection offers a quarterly resiliency forum allowing attendees statewide to share adaptation strategies and review future projects.

The meeting is Wednesday in West Palm Beach.

There will be presentations by Florida Department of Emergency Management; the Florida Hub for Applied Research and Innovation and the Florida Department of Transportation.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will provide an update on the Central and South Florida Flood Resiliency Studies.

The June 24 meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. at the South Florida Water Management District headquarters, 3301 Gun Club Road, West Palm Beach.

How to watch

To attend virtually, click here.

To review the agenda, click here.

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