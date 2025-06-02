© 2025 WGCU News
The Fight Before the Flooding: Hurricane Season Preview

WGCU
Published June 2, 2025

Hurricane Season is here, and experts are already predicting an above-average storm season. Colorado State University predicts that nine hurricanes will form in the Atlantic and four of those could reach major storm potential. That’s not the news Punta Gorda residents want to hear as they are still recovering from previous storm floods. WGCU’s Mike Walcher ventured to the flood zones to see how the region has learned from past rising waters.

