LeeTran expands ULTRA On-Demand service area in Lehigh Acres

LeeTran is expanding its ULTRA Mobility-on-Demand service area in Lehigh Acres, increasing access to key community destinations and providing more residents with convenient, flexible public transportation options.

The expansion will become active in March and will include the following new borders:

The western boundary now extends to Alvin Avenue

The northern boundary reaches Buckingham Road

The southern boundary extends to 2nd Street SW

The eastern boundary has expanded from Hawthorne Avenue South to Columbus Boulevard

By expanding the ULTRA service zone, more important community destinations, including the East County Regional Library, are now within reach, strengthening mobility options and improving everyday access for residents.

ULTRA On-Demand is a shared-ride service that allows passengers to request trips within the designated service area by using LeeTran’s ULTRA app or by calling 239-533-8726.

The service operates seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and continues to complement LeeTran’s fixed-route services by connecting riders to local destinations and Route 515/110 for travel outside the service zone. Rides on ULTRA On-Demand are $3 per trip.

To encourage use of public transit connections, LeeTran is currently offering a promotional fare of just $1.50 per ride for trips to and from the Lehigh Acres Park and Ride.

This service expansion is funded through grant support provided by the Florida Department of Transportation.

ULTRA On-Demand does not replace ADA Passport or fixed-route service. The service is available on a first-come, first-served basis, offering real-time vehicle tracking and convenient trip scheduling through the LeeTran ULTRA app.

Additional information about ULTRA On-Demand service is available at www.leegov.com/leetran/about-leetran/current-projects/ultra.

To learn more about LeeTran or to receive service updates, visit www.RideLeeTran.com.

