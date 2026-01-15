Southwest Florida International Airport reports record-breaking year-end traffic

December 2025 passenger numbers were down by slightly less than 20,000 at Southwest Florida International Airport, but that didn’t stop the year from being a record breaker for such traffic.

The airport finished 2025 with a little more than 11 million 154 thousand passengers, more than a one percent increase over the previous record set in 2024.

“2025 was the busiest year in the history of the airport,” said Steven C. Hennigan, C.M., A.C.E., executive director and CEO of the Lee County Port Authority. “We appreciate the outstanding performance by all of our employees, airlines and airport business partners who support the traveling public every day. We are also grateful for the passengers that use RSW as their airport of choice.”

The traffic leader in December was Delta with 217,698 passengers. Rounding out the top five airlines were Southwest (192,978), United (176,911), American (167,139) and JetBlue (98,595). Southwest Florida International Airport had 10,109 aircraft operations, a decrease of 2 percent compared to December 2024.

Page Field saw 14,794 operations, which was a 5 percent increase compared to December 2024.

Southwest Florida International Airport remains one of the top 50 U.S. airports for passenger traffic.

