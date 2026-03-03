Funds for Sanibel Lighthouse Beach park fishing pier, Lovers Key dune, approved

The Lee Board of County Commissioners voted Tuesday to approve two measures in support of projects restoring popular coastal destinations damaged by Hurricane Ian in September 2022.

The board voted to:

Approve a contract that will create a 10-foot-wide dune planted with native vegetation along about 2 miles of beach at Lovers Key and Bonita Beach.



Tom James/Pelican Media Lovers Key Beach damage

Hurricane Ian caused extensive damage to the beach segments on Lovers Key and Bonita Beach. The project will offset those impacts and provide native plants, such as sea oats and bitter panicum, which will strengthen the dune, help hold sand on the beach, and improve wildlife habitat.

The low-bid contract, with EarthBalance Corp., is for about $245,800. This planned-and-budgeted project will be funded through the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Disaster Relief Fund.

Work is expected to begin mid-April and be completed in May, weather permitting.

Approve a transfer of more than $2.1 million from the Tourist Development Tax (TDT) reserves to the Beach and Shoreline Fund for the construction of the fishing pier at Lighthouse Beach Park.

At the Feb. 3 meeting, the Lee Board of County Commissioners directed staff to explore the use of bed tax funds to support tourism-related hurricane recovery efforts by assisting the City of Sanibel with construction of the fishing pier at Lighthouse Beach Park. The city’s remaining Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) funding is insufficient to cover project costs. FEMA funding in the amount of $145,844 also will be applied to the project.

An interlocal agreement with the City of Sanibel regarding the funding will be brought before the Board at an upcoming meeting.

In related action Tuesday, the Board approved a resolution in honor of the Centennial Anniversary of the American Shore & Beach Preservation Association (ASBPA). Since the organization’s founding in 1926, it has advanced the science, policy and collaborative leadership necessary to protect and preserve the nation's shores and beaches.

The resolution notes that Lee County has invested more than $56.2 million since 1990 in Tourist Development Tax revenue toward beach nourishment and shoreline protection projects, reinforcing the county’s long-standing commitment to coastal resilience and tourism recovery. Capital improvement projects, such as beach facilities, bring the total TDT investment to $219 million since 1990.

