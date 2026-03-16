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Cuban officials report island-wide blackout as country struggles with energy crisis

WGCU | By The Associated Press
Published March 16, 2026 at 2:27 PM EDT
A vendor having breakfast sits by her table holding various products, from cigarettes to sandals, in Havana, Cuba, early Friday, March 13, 2026. On Monday, March 16, officials in Cuba reported an island-wide blackout in the country of some 11 million people as its energy and economic crises deepen.
Ramon Espinosa
/
AP
A vendor having breakfast sits by her table holding various products, from cigarettes to sandals, in Havana, Cuba, early Friday, March 13, 2026. On Monday, March 16, officials in Cuba reported an island-wide blackout in the country of some 11 million people as its energy and economic crises deepen.

HAVANA — Officials in Cuba report an island-wide blackout in the country of some 11 million people as its energy and economic crises deepen.

The Ministry of Energy and Mines on X notes a "complete disconnection" of the country's electrical system and says it is investigating.

President Miguel Díaz-Canel on Friday warned that the island had not received oil shipments in more than three months and that it was operating on solar power, natural gas and thermoelectric plants.

A massive outage over a week ago affected the island's west, leaving millions without power.

Cuba has blamed its woes on a U.S. energy blockade. President Donald Trump warned in January of tariffs on any country that would sell or provide oil to the island.
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