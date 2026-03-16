Cuban officials report island-wide blackout as country struggles with energy crisis

HAVANA — Officials in Cuba report an island-wide blackout in the country of some 11 million people as its energy and economic crises deepen.

The Ministry of Energy and Mines on X notes a "complete disconnection" of the country's electrical system and says it is investigating.

President Miguel Díaz-Canel on Friday warned that the island had not received oil shipments in more than three months and that it was operating on solar power, natural gas and thermoelectric plants.

A massive outage over a week ago affected the island's west, leaving millions without power.

Cuba has blamed its woes on a U.S. energy blockade. President Donald Trump warned in January of tariffs on any country that would sell or provide oil to the island.