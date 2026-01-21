Connections to the past honored as two Sarasota County projects win 2026 Heritage Awards

"What's past is prologue" may be a famous line from Shakespeare's "The Tempest," but that bit of dialogue also fits perfectly into the Heritage Awards, given to individuals, organizations and buildings by the Sarasota Alliance for Historic Preservation as a way to honor efforts to maintain pieces of local history.

Two Sarasota County projects won the 2026 version of the Heritage Awards earlier this month.

“Preserving those assets keeps us connected to our past. We can look at those properties and resources that have survived and get a sense of what historical Sarasota was like,” Tom McArdle, secretary treasurer for the Sarasota Alliance for Historic Preservation, said. “We just want to recognize those efforts, especially in the face of development pressures.”

The Phillippi Estate Farmhouse won the Adaptive Reuse and Organizational Achievement category for its restoration, spearheaded by both the county and volunteers. The Phillippi Estate Park Farmers Market was founded to fund the restoration of the farmhouse, which was constructed in 1916.

“It’s a real testament to volunteer efforts sustained over a period of time.” McArdle said. “The Committee wanted to recognize the adaptive reuse of the land for the Farmers Market and how it really just helped the project.”

Hall Darling Design Studio won the Skilled Trades and Craftsmen category for its work on the Sarasota County Terrace Building’s exterior. Remodels saw marks of traditional architecture fade over the years, and the county wanted to bring it back.

Sarasota County Government The Phillippi Estate Farmhouse won the Adaptive Reuse and Organizational Achievement category for its restoration, spearheaded by both the county and volunteers. (Sarasota County)



“They sought out and hired traditional craftsmen to replicate the historical components of the facade of the building, and they also replaced the windows with historically sensitive materials,” McArdle said. “It's rare to see an architectural firm put in that effort.”

For a complete list of Heritage Award winners across all categories, visit here .

