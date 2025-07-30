Collier County Domestic Animal Services reopens for feline intake, asks community to hold off on non-urgent feline intakes

Collier County Domestic Animal Services will officially reopen for feline intake on July 31, following a temporary pause to stabilize shelter operations.

However, though DAS is once again accepting animals, due to ongoing space limitations and medical concerns, DAS would like to continue prioritizing critical feline intakes, focusing on cats and kittens who are sick, injured, or in immediate danger.

“We’re grateful for the community’s patience during these last two weeks,” said Meredith McLean, Division Director. “Now that we’re reopening, we ask for continued support as we work to protect vulnerable animals and prevent overcrowding from recurring. Our goal is to avoid another shutdown, and that requires all of us working together.”

Community members who find healthy stray cats or kittens are encouraged to:

Evaluate the circumstances. Leave cats where they are if they appear safe and well. Healthy adult community cats are often thriving outdoors. Bringing them to the shelter can do more harm than good, especially when they are not in immediate danger or distress.

Leave cats where they are if they appear safe and well. Healthy adult community cats are often thriving outdoors. Bringing them to the shelter can do more harm than good, especially when they are not in immediate danger or distress. Wait until 8. Many kittens are not orphaned; their mother is likely to be nearby and providing care. Removing them too early can reduce their chances of survival. This approach encourages waiting until kittens are at least 8 weeks old, the age when they can be safely weaned, vaccinated, and adopted, giving them the best chance to thrive with their mother.

Many kittens are not orphaned; their mother is likely to be nearby and providing care. Removing them too early can reduce their chances of survival. This approach encourages waiting until kittens are at least 8 weeks old, the age when they can be safely weaned, vaccinated, and adopted, giving them the best chance to thrive with their mother. Consider fostering . DAS provides supplies, veterinary support, and training. Fostering helps reduce shelter overcrowding and provides at-risk animals with individualized care.

. DAS provides supplies, veterinary support, and training. Fostering helps reduce shelter overcrowding and provides at-risk animals with individualized care. Contact DAS first. Unsure? Call before bringing any cats to the shelter. The staff can help evaluate the situation and guide you through the next steps.

By limiting intake to urgent cases, DAS can continue treating ill animals, managing contagious conditions, and improving outcomes for pets in its care.

The only way to avoid future intake closures is with continued support from the community. Every cat kept safely at home, every animal fostered, and every adoption makes space for the next life in need. With your help, we can remain open, responsive, and focused on lifesaving for all animals in Collier County.

About Collier County Domestic Animal Services: Collier County Domestic Animal Services is a public animal shelter that provides care, adoption, lost and found services, and enforcement of animal ordinances. The shelter takes in thousands of animals each year and maintains a commitment to public safety, animal welfare, and lifesaving outcomes.

For more information and updates, please visit www.collierpets.com or call (239) 252-7387 (PETS).

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.