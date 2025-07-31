© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Detainee struggles from within Alligator Alcatraz

WGCU | By WGCU News
Published July 31, 2025 at 5:40 AM EDT

President Donald Trump said that Alligator Alcatraz will house “some of the most vicious people on the planet”. However, reports have shown the opposite. The Miami Herald and Tampa Bay Times found that several hundred detainees had no criminal record. WGCU’s Sandra Viktorova spoke with the family of one man held inside the center, who despite earlier run in with the law, is dealing with struggles getting medical attention and human decency.

Detainee Struggles from within Alligator Alcatraz | WGCU News
Tags
Government & Politics WGCU NewsAlligator AlcatrazImmigrationundocumented immigrationsImmigration DetentionImmigration LawPrisonCivil Rights
WGCU News
See stories by WGCU News