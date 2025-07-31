Detainee struggles from within Alligator Alcatraz

President Donald Trump said that Alligator Alcatraz will house “some of the most vicious people on the planet”. However, reports have shown the opposite. The Miami Herald and Tampa Bay Times found that several hundred detainees had no criminal record. WGCU’s Sandra Viktorova spoke with the family of one man held inside the center, who despite earlier run in with the law, is dealing with struggles getting medical attention and human decency.

