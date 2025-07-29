© 2025 WGCU News
COVID-19 deaths across the state top 1,200; East coast lists most

WGCU | By News Service of Florida
Published July 29, 2025 at 9:53 AM EDT
Danielfoster437/ Creative Commons

The number of Florida resident deaths linked to COVID-19 this year has topped 1,200.

Data posted Monday on the Florida Department of Health website showed 1,201 reported deaths, up from 1,144 a week earlier. The pace of deaths this year is far lower than during the past five years.

The COVID-19 pandemic hit the state in early 2020, with a reported 23,351 deaths that year. Deaths totaled 39,877 in 2021; 21,319 in 2022; 8,449 in 2023; and 6,025 in 2024, according to the Department of Health.

Broward County has had the largest number of reported deaths this year, with 90. It is followed by Miami-Dade County, with 85; Palm Beach County, with 82; Pinellas County, with 71; Hillsborough County, with 68; Polk County, with 67; Orange County, with 55; and Volusia County, with 53.
News Service of Florida
