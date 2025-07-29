NCH's Community Blood Center in critical need of O-, A-, platelets

Community Blood Center, an affiliate of the NCH Healthcare System, is in critical need of platelets and types O negative and A negative blood, due to sudden and increased patient usage.

Donors must eat and hydrate before donating and bring a photo ID.

Platelet donors must be aspirin-free for at least 48 hours. This is a 90 minute to 2-hour automated procedure that requires an appointment time.

Platelets, also known as thrombocytes, are tiny, disc-shaped cell fragments found in the blood. They play a crucial role in blood clotting and wound healing. When a blood vessel is damaged, platelets activate and adhere to the injured area. They release chemicals that signal other platelets to gather, forming a clot that plugs the wound and prevents excessive bleeding.

To give whole blood you can find a bloodmobile location online at www.GivebloodCBC.org or walk-in and give a pint of blood at the Community Blood Center’s donor center, 1100 Immokalee Road, Naples.

Center hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Closed Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday.

The blood draw is only 5 to 7 minutes, but please allow 45 minutes to complete the entire process from registration to refreshment.

Donors can safely give whole blood every 56 days. People can donate platelets every 14 days, and certain restrictions apply.

The minimum age to donate is 16 with parent present. There is no upper age maximum. Donors must weigh at least 110 pounds, should eat prior to giving blood, and must be well hydrated. Photo ID is required at donation time. Visit www.givebloodcbc.org or call (239) 624-4120 for additional information. All blood products collected by the Community Blood Center remain within the community to benefit local patients in need.

About blood types

B negative is one of the top three rarest blood types, with only about 2 percent of the U.S. population having this type.

While not the rarest overall, O negative is a "universal donor" for red blood cells, meaning it can be transfused to anyone, and is often in high demand in emergencies.

