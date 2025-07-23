Adding 'poultry power' to the war against mosquitoes

The rainy season in South Florida brings more than lightning and thunder, it also brings the rapid increase of virus-carrying mosquitoes. These blood-suckers have been popping up in abundance, spreading diseases such as the dreaded West Nile virus. To combat the bugs, Lee County Mosquito Control has put 17 chicken coops on the front lines to help track the movement of the insects. WGCU’s Eddie Stewart flew the coop to get an up-close look at the birds in action.

