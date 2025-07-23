Two locals in healthcare honored by leading organization for older adults

LeadingAge Southeast celebrated excellence across the field of aging services during its 62nd Annual Convention & Exposition at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center, presenting the association’s 2025 awards to outstanding individuals and organizations making a profound impact on the lives of older adults.

This year’s award recipients include two people who work in Fort Myers locations.

Innovation Award: Kristina Troyer, Cypress Cove – Honored for her groundbreaking work in AI and data analytics, including the development of “Hugo” and “Dex,” digital agents transforming decision-making in senior care, and fostering a culture of data literacy and collaboration.

Volunteer of the Year: Marge Lee, Shell Point – Recognized for curating over 50 exhibitions at the Tribby Arts Center and launching impactful programs like Arts as Healing, placing Shell Point at the center of global artistic innovation and community resilience.

“These honorees represent the very best of our field,” said Steve Bahmer, president and CEO of LeadingAge Southeast. “Their passion, dedication, and innovation elevate our mission and inspire all of us working in aging services. We’re proud to recognize their achievements and the extraordinary impact they have on their communities.”

Established in 1963, LeadingAge Southeast is the premier association serving high-quality senior living providers across the continuum of care in Florida, Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi. The association provides up-to-date regulatory information, a wide variety of educational opportunities, representation before the Legislature and government agencies, group purchasing services, and opportunities for networking with peers to help member communities best serve the needs of older adults.



