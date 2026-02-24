© 2026 WGCU News
News for Southwest Florida
Lee County will temporary close Dog Beach Park March 1 and 2 for maintenance work

Published February 24, 2026 at 10:37 AM EST
Dog Beach park on Bonita Beach Causeway will be closed March 1 and 2 for maintenance work.

Dog Beach Park, 14436 Bonita Beach Causeway, Bonita Springs, will be closed temporarily Monday, March 2, through Tuesday, March 3, while the Lee County Department of Transportation conducts maintenance work to address erosion issues and improve the park entrance.

Heavy equipment will be operating on site during this time. The park will be closed to ensure public safety. The project’s schedule is weather permitting and is subject to change.

For a list of other dog-friendly parks visit www.leeparks.org.

