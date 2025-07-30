Walk the boardwalk in the moonlight at Audubon's Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary next week

Audubon's Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary / WGCU Audubon's Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary is located in the Western Everglades

The animated movie “The Secret Life of Pets” centers around the lives of a spoiled Jack Russell Terrier named Max and an intractable Newfoundland mix named Duke.

It also shows the adventures of what they and other pets in an apartment building in New York City do in the shadows when their owners aren’t around — talk like humans, act like humans, and have human problems.

It wasn't the first movie in which domesticated animals are portrayed as far more like people than people might ever think, but it was the most profitable movie of 2016, grossing $885 million worldwide.

If animals do act human after dark, it will undoubtedly be noticeable on August 7 when Audubon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary hosts Moonlight on the Boardwalk, a chance for children and adults to stay past the normal closing time.

Thanks to a bright waxing gibbous moon next Thursday, enough light will shine for visitors to the sanctuary to walk along the 2.25-mile boardwalk raised above the swamp, where they will see majestic bald cypress trees, more than 500 years old, with trunks larger than 20 feet in circumference.

Gators may be lurking safely way down in the waters of the swamp, along with all sorts of other creatures.

Many animals do act differently at night — although it’s a good bet none will start talking English.

“It is really interesting to be out in the swamp at night,” said Renee Wilson, an Audubon spokeswoman. “We can see some really neat critters and other things along the boardwalk, and also hear amazing creatures at night. There's a different experience. It's very magical.”

Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary is a highly popular attraction located in the Western Everglades, straddling the line between the eastern portions of Lee and Collier counties.

The sanctuary’s boardwalk is renowned among birders and other wildlife enthusiasts for its ability to showcase some of the most unique and rare species in South Florida. That includes the famed ghost orchid, which blooms up high in its host tree from time to time, seemingly on its own schedule.

The boardwalk has been rebuilt several times after hurricanes destroyed parts or all of it since its completion in 1956.

During Moonlight on the Boardwalk, park staff and volunteers will set up several stations for children to stop and have fun. One will feature flashlights and a shadow-puppet show. Another will show off a fungus and other things that become luminescent at night. A third will have scopes to look through, whether searching for wildlife in the wet prairies around the swamp or turning toward the sky in search of a star or planet.

Seeing giant trees and glowing things will be nifty, but what visitors hear at night might be even neater.

“If you like frogs, you will hear the frogs croaking,” Wilson said. “We have pig frogs, we have squirrel frogs, we have green tree frogs. A lot of them will be making noises at night. There's some birds that make sounds at night as well. There'll be so much to see and hear.”

Moonlight on the Boardwalk is held once a year. Reservations are recommended.

Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary / WGCU Visitors to the sanctuary recently have seen several dozen new informational signs that tell about the various attractions at the swamp after the previous ones were ruined by years out in the elements

This year’s event will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., although the last visitors will be admitted at 8:30 p.m. so that everyone has time to walk along the boardwalk.

Admission is reduced to $8 for adults and $3 for children ages 6-14. Preschoolers aged 5 and under, as well as members of the sanctuary, are admitted free of charge.

Red cellophane is available for this event at the admissions desk to cover flashlights, cameras, and cell phones that use a white flash, as red light is less disruptive to nocturnal wildlife. Guests are encouraged to wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants, and socks to help deter mosquitoes.

Buying advance tickets online is encouraged, and they can be purchased at Audubon.org/corkscrew/moonlight on the internet.

For more information, call Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary at (239) 348-9151.

