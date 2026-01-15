Attempt at TikTok Challenge inside closed Englewood Walmart influences arrest of man

TikTok -- you’re busted.

An Englewood man found himself an influencer of a different kind Tuesday after his TikTok Challenge attempt to stay inside a Walmart store for 24 hours ended in his arrest.

Just after 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Charlotte County deputies came to the Walmart at 2931 S. McCall Road in Englewood, in reference to a reported burglary.

A caller advised that there was a man in the store actively live-streaming to TikTok in the closed store. Deputies found the man, 19-year-old Isaac Hurley, in the pet section.

The Sheriff’s Office says Hurley entered the store at around 10:15 p.m. and intended to remain inside overnight. A Sheriff’s Office report says Hurley’s plan was to complete a TikTok challenge, hoping to earn money based on the number of views he got.

While inside, Hurley also removed an iPhone charger from its packaging.

