Popular eatery Alva Country Diner sold with indications it will continue in business

It appears a beloved Southwest Florida restaurant will stay open with new owners.

The Alva Country Diner on State Road 80 has been sold, and the current owner says the new owners want to keep it about the same as it's been for 30 years.

The diner specializes in country-style food, and has a devoted customer base in the region.

Owner Nadine Stoll confirmed that she signed a contract Wednesday to sell the land and restaurant for slightly less than $950,000.

The new owners are Michelle and Chris Lussier, who own and operate the Edison Lunch Box in downtown Fort Myers.

"It's bittersweet for me because my customers and employees have been like family to me the past eight years," Stoll said. "I also am happy about the sale and I believe the Lussiers will do a fabulous job. My understanding is that they intend to own and operate both restaurants. They have decades of experience in the restaurant business."

Stoll announced a month ago that she wanted to sell the place and move back to her native Switzerland to be with family members. She had said that she might just close the place if she could not sell by mid-summer.

Stoll said the new owners have talked about doing some necessary maintenance on the building, and may tweak the menu a bit. But she believes that otherwise, the Alva Country Diner will stay much the same as it is.

Michelle Lussier confirms that in a statement to WGCU News.

"While we plan to preserve the hometown feel and classic menu items and recipes the community loves, we also look forward to introducing fresh ideas, thoughtful renovations and exciting additions to help the diner thrive for years to come," Lussier said.

Mike Walcher is a reporter with WGCU News. He also teaches Journalism at Florida Gulf Coast University. WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.