Fort Myers commits money to find what to do with City of Palms Park

The city of Fort Myers has awarded money to find out what might be developed, if and when City of Palms Park is torn down.

The Fort Myers City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to grant up to $356,000 to Card and Associates.

That company is based in Indianapolis. It studies ways to develop sports complexes, hotels and retail outlets in cities with open land.

Fort Myers would have about 14 acres of prime real estate, if the stadium is demolished. That's the current plan for the former spring training home of the Boston Red Sox. However no demolition date has been set. The stadium has been sparsely used since the Red Sox left for JetBlue Park more than a decade ago.

The council had no discussion before making the vote on the deal with Card and Associates. But last fall company officials made a presentation to the council, highlighting some possibilities for the property.

Card and Associates has talked about a fieldhouse that could host basketball games and tournaments, along with a hotel and housing, as well as green space, for the City of Palms site.

The company will draw up plans over the next few months. The agreement that goes with the money makes it clear that the city is not obligated to follow any of the eventual recommendations.

But city leaders have said a number of times that developing the City of Palms property is critical to revitalizing the Midtown area, just south of downtown.

