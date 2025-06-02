Going wild at the Naples Zoo: Tortoise encounter delights a family

Recently, the Naples Zoo’s Primate Expedition was named one of the top 10 zoological experiences in the country by USA Today. Now, the zoo is giving nature lovers and conservationists the ultimate opportunity by letting visitors get up close and personal with one of the most popular critters in the animal kingdom. WGCU’s Cary Barbor came out of her own shell to check out the latest attraction for animal lovers of all ages.

Going Wild at the Naples Zoo | WGCU News