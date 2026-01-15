Verizon offering $20 account adjustments for loss of service

Due to an extended service outage that affected thousands of customers this week, Verizon is offering $20 account credits to those affected.

The funds can be redeemed by logging into the myVerizon app to accept. Customers will receive a text message when the credit is available in the app.

Verizon said business customers will be contacted directly about their credits.

Customers still experiencing issues are encouraged to restart their devices to reconnect to the network.

Downdetector.com reported the outage started around 11:30 and remained in effect shortly after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The online outage recording site said "this currently has over 460,000 user-generated reports, stating widespread failure of mobile voice and data services."

According to various media reports, cellphones on the Verizon network were displaying "SOS," "no service," or "emergency calls only."

Reports of the outage were coming from all corners of the U.S.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.