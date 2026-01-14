Outage hits Verizon Wednesday; nearly half-million file reports

An outage of service was being reported by thousands of customers on the Verizon network Wednesday morning.

Verizon posted a message on their web site on the interruption:

Wireless Service Issue: "We are aware of an issue impacting wireless voice and data services for some customers. Our engineers are engaged and are working to identify and solve the issue quickly. We understand how important reliable connectivity is and apologize for the inconvenience."

Downdetector.com reported the outage started around 11:30 and remained in effect shortly after 1:30 p.m.

The online outage recoerding site said "this currently has over 460,000 user-generated reports, stating widespread failure of mobile voice and data services."

According to various media reports, cellphones on the Verizon network were displaying "SOS," "no service," or "emergency calls only."

Reports of the outage were coming from all corners of the U.S.

