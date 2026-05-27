GUIDE program provides free help to people with dementia on Medicare

Two years ago, Medicare instituted a program that allows services and support for people with dementia and their caregivers. The GUIDE (Guiding an Improved Dementia Experience) program, as it’s known, provides up to 72 hours of home care services for people living with dementia for free. It includes respite care for family members, connections to community resources, and much more. The program, which is funded for 8 years, enables patients to stay in their homes longer and aims to improve medical outcomes. Today's episode of Gulf Coast Life is a conversation about the program with Christine LoConte of the Dubin Center and geriatrician Dr. Adam Perry.

Learn more about the GUIDE program.

Learn more about The Dubin Center, an Alzheimer's and dementia resource center.

Learn more about HealthSpan.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.