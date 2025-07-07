Michael Vasquez/Florida Trident

In Florida, and across America, higher education is facing unprecedented attacks — affecting what subjects can be taught, how university presidents can be ousted, whether various institutions will lose federal funding and if diversity and inclusion offices are even allowed to exist.It’s not just a battle. It’s an all-out war against the traditional norms of academia.President Donald Trump’s crusade against Harvard University and other colleges began in January 2025, but in Florida, where Republicans have long had a monopoly on power in a staunchly red state, that same war has already been underway for several years.