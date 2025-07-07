Here's what's onstage at Southwest Florida theaters the week of July 7

This week, two shows open, one show closes, four continue their runs and there are three limited engagements at Southwest Florida equity and community theaters.

OPENING

Courtesy of Arts Bonita Center for Performing Arts / Arts Bonita Center for Performing Arts 'Hair' was a sensation when it premiered on Broadway in 1968.

“Hair” [Arts Bonita Center for Performing Arts]: It’s 1967: The Vietnam War is raging and the Age of Aquarius is dawning. “Hair: The American Tribal Love-Rock Musical” follows a young group of hippies fighting the establishment, dodging the draft, getting high, living and loving in New York City's Central Park. Claude, his best friend Berger, their roommate Sheila, and their tribe of friends struggle to balance the demands of the harsh and violent world with their dream for a more beautiful and peaceful world. When Claude receives his draft notice, he must decide whether to join his friends in resisting the draft or bow to the pressures of society and his conservative parents, thereby sacrificing his ideals and, possibly, his life. “Hair” was a sensation when it premiered in 1967, as it brought the counterculture movement into the theater and the national spotlight. The issues the show brings up -- alienation, civil disobedience, youthful defiance and the merits of protest -- continue to resonate today. Runs through July 20. Opens July 11 at 7 p.m. with this week’s performances continuing Saturday, July 12 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, July 13 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://artsbonita.org/single-event/hair/ or telephone 239-495-8989.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 'Murder Down the Aisle' is a modern, roaring whodunnit.

“Murder Down the Aisle” [Off Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: Ben and Katie’s big day takes a deadly turn when someone drops dead at the altar. A wisecracking detective must solve the mystery in this modern, roaring whodunnit. From a paranoid groom and a bitter bridesmaid to an overbearing mother, an inept wedding planner, a shady priest, and a questionable pianist, “Murder Down the Aisle” promises an evening of laughter, mystery, and delicious food. Say “I do” to this killer comedy—you won’t want to miss it! Opens July 9 and runs through August 9 with performances each week on Thursday through Sunday. For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/murder-down-the-aisle/.

LIMITED ENGAGEMENTS

Courtesy of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe / Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Written by Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Education Director/Artistic Associate Jim Weaver, the original musical, 'Alice in Boogie Wonderland,' is a two-act production incorporating favorite characters from the classic children’s story.

“Alice in Boogie Wonderland” [Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe]: Written by Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Education Director/Artistic Associate Jim Weaver, this original musical is a two-act production incorporating favorite characters from the classic children’s story, “Alice in Wonderland,” with plentiful music and WBTT’s own entertaining twists. “Alice in Boogie Wonderland” is the culmination of WBTT’s Stage of Discovery summer musical theatre camp. Musical styles include pop, disco, R&B, and oldies. Just two shows, in the Donelly Theatre, Saturday, July 12 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, July 13 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-1505 or visit https://westcoastblacktheatre.org/.

Courtesy of Cultural Park Theater / Cultural Park Theater 'High School Musical 2' is a summer camp production that features campers ages 7-15.

“High School Musical 2” [Cultural Park Theater]: "High School Musical 2" is a summer camp production that features campers ages 7-15. After two weeks of rehearsals, they will perform this high-energy Disney favorite that is filled with catchy songs, fun choreography, and all the Wildcats spirit you love! Just three performances: Friday, July 11 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 12 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-772-5862 or visit https://culturalparktheatre.org/show/high-school-musical-2-jr-performances/.

Courtesy of Theatre Conspiracy / Theatre Conspiracy 'Tomatoes Tried to Kill Me But Banjos Saved My Life' features 'recovering corporate CEO' Keith Alessi, who learned to play the banjo after being diagnosed as having a rare form of esophageal cancer.

“Tomatoes Tried to Kill Me But Banjoes Saved My Life [Off Broadway Palm]: “Tomatoes Tried to Kill Me But Banjos Saved My Life” features “recovering corporate CEO” Keith Alessi, who learned to play the banjo after being diagnosed as having a rare form of esophageal cancer caused by years of acid reflux that was aggravated by his highly acidic, Italian-based diet and super stressful occupation doing triage on financially troubled public companies. The result: an engaging hour of storytelling sprinkled with humor, peppered with sage, down-home observations about life and living, and accompanied by banjo tunes that range from folk and bluegrass to jazz, blues and classical. In fact, audiences will revel in a deft introduction not just to the genre, but the history of the instrument from its earliest days, when the banjo provided settlers and the enslaved with the means to express their longing and love for the homes they’d left behind. Performances are Thursday, July 10 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, July 11 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, July 12 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, July 13 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/theatreconspiracy/7728/event/1422404.

CLOSING

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre After being twice extended, 'Dames at Sea' closes July 13.

“Dames at Sea” [Florida Studio Theatre in Gompertz Theatre]: Ruby, a hopeful chorus girl from Utah, arrives in New York with dreams of making it on Broadway. With help from Dick, a sailor and aspiring songwriter, she lands a role in a struggling show. When the star suddenly drops out, Ruby gets her big break—until the theater gets demolished. Featuring songs like “Good Times Are Here to Stay” and “Broadway Baby,” this tap-filled romance celebrates the sparkle of 1930s Broadway. Closes July 13. This week’s performances are Tuesday, July 8 at 7 p.m.; Wednesday, July 9 at 7 p.m.; Friday, July 11 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, July 12 at 8 p.m.; and Sunday, July 13 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-summer-mainstage-series/dames-at-sea.

CONTINUING

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre The musical's popular score includes 'It’s the Hard Knock Life,' 'Easy Street,' 'Little Girls' and 'Tomorrow.'

“Annie” [Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: As part of a publicity campaign for Oliver Warbucks, Annie and her dog, Sandy, are placed in the lap of luxury. However, Annie’s stay turns out to be much more than anyone bargained for as she works her way into everyone’s hearts. The only thing standing in her way is the cruel and bitter Miss Hannigan. The popular score includes “It’s the Hard Knock Life,” “Easy Street,” “Little Girls” and “Tomorrow.” Runs through Aug. 9. This week’s performances are Wednesday, July 9 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, July 10 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, July 11 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, July 12 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, July 13 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. [Lunch service begins at 11:30 a.m. for matinees, with dinner service beginning at 5:30 p.m. for evening performances.] For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/annie/.

“How Sweet It Is” [Florida Studio Theatre at Goldstein Cabaret]: When Motown Records burst onto the scene, it changed popular music forever. This show celebrates the iconic songs, stories, and surprising connections between Motown stars and music legends. With fresh takes on classics like “How Sweet It Is,” “You Can’t Hurry Love,” and “Stop in the Name of Love,” “How Sweet It Is” explores Motown’s legacy—enriched by personal accounts of collaborations with The Beatles, Eric Clapton, and James Taylor. Runs through Aug. 3. This week’s performances are Tuesday, July 8 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, July 9 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, July 10 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, July 11 at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.; Saturday, July 12 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.; and Sunday, July 13 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-summer-cabaret-series/how-sweet-it-is or telephone 941-366-9000.

Courtesy of The Naples Players / The Naples Players This Tony-award-winning tale from Stephen Sondheim bursts with humor, heart, and soaring songs accompanied by an 18-piece live orchestra.

“Sweeney Todd, The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” [In the Kizzie Theater of The Naples Players]: This is a thrilling, fast-paced musical adventure that serves up a blend of razor-sharp wit, unforgettable melodies, and a dash of delightful mischief. A Tony-award-winning tale from Stephen Sondheim, it bursts with humor, heart, and soaring songs accompanied by an 18-piece live orchestra. Runs through July 27. This week’s performances are Wednesday, July 9 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, July 10 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, July 11 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, July 12 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, July 13 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-263-7990 or visit https://my.naplesplayers.org/overview/4242.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre With songs like 'Blame It on the Summer Night,' 'Too Darn Hot' and 'Steppin’ Out with My Baby,' this refreshing night of music and storytelling leaves audiences longing for an endless summer.

“Too Darn Hot” [Florida Studio Theatre in the Court Cabaret]: “Too Darn Hot” breathes fresh life into classics by Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Peggy Lee, and more. With songs like “Blame It on the Summer Night,” “Too Darn Hot,” and “Steppin’ Out with My Baby,” this steamy, refreshing night of music and storytelling will leave you longing for an endless summer. Features Carole J. Bufford, Isaac Mingus, Angela Steiner and Aaron Nix. Runs through Sept. 14. This week’s performances are Tuesday, July 8 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Wednesday, July 9 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Thursday, July 10 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, July 11 at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.; Saturday, July 12 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; and Sunday, July 13 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-summer-cabaret-series/too-darn-hot-songs-for-a-summer-night.

