Ben Quartermaine named first director of Sarasota County's new Stormwater Department

Ben Quartermaine has been selected as the county’s director of the newly structured Stormwater Department.

Sarasota County leaders voted Tuesday to create a separate stormwater department — breaking it off from Public Works — just days after a joint investigation by Florida Trident and Suncoast Searchlight revealed systemic mismanagement ahead of catastrophic flooding from Tropical Storm Debby.

The decision, which includes hiring a new department head, came during a tense budget workshop marked by blistering public criticism. Residents packed the small meeting chambers, demanding accountability from Public Works Director Spencer Anderson and County Administrator Jonathan Lewis for what they described as years of neglect and failed leadership.

Quartermaine is expected to assume the role Aug. 11, upon successful completion of the County’s standard pre-employment processes. County officials said the step was significant in the county’s efforts to enhance its stormwater stewardship.

“Ben’s deep technical knowledge, passion for water resource conservation and proven leadership make him the ideal person to head our stormwater efforts,” said Jonathan Lewis, Sarasota County Administrator. “We are confident his expertise and leadership will prepare us for the future.”

Quartermaine previously worked for Sarasota County in stormwater operations. He was born and raised in Sarasota. He has nearly 30 years of experience in civil design and stormwater infrastructure throughout Florida and holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Central Florida. A lifelong Floridian, he’s led sustainable watershed management projects and renewable energy initiatives while working as a Senior Project Manager at Stantec.



In his new role, Quartermaine will develop and implement comprehensive stormwater and flood mitigation strategies, lead infrastructure planning, maintenance and inter-agency collaboration.

