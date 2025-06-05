Lee County advises residents to keep yards waste-free ahead of potential storms

Lee County is encouraging residents to prepare their yards for potential storms while hurricane season is still young.

Kylar Johnson, the debris and resiliency manager for Lee County Solid Waste, said removing loose yard waste helps ensure the safety of people and buildings during a hurricane.

"We want to prioritize safety by encouraging residents to thoroughly clean their property and removing any items that could be projectiles in high winds," Johnson said.

In Lee, yard waste can be disposed of using weekly curbside collection services. Containers or bundles of yard waste can’t be heavier than 50 pounds or longer than 6 feet in length. Paper bags are the only type of bag permitted for yard waste. Regulations may vary by county.

Waste items like old paint, fertilizer, pesticides, fuel and chemicals must be taken to Lee County’s Household Chemical Waste and Electronics Recycling Facility, 6441 Topaz Court, Fort Myers. Johnson stressed the importance of making sure hazardous waste is disposed of properly.

While replacing batteries for electronics like radios and flashlights, observe proper battery disposal. Each type of battery's procedures can be found at www.leegov.com/solidwaste/battery-disposal. Regulations may vary by county.

"Some of our coastal areas experience flooding, and that material and other chemicals were then in the flood waters," she said. "It can create a hazard for the community."

On top of proper yard waste disposal, trimming trees and branches that make contact with homes, pool cages and sheds can help minimize property damage during high winds and heavy rain.

Thinning foliage makes plants less easy to uproot. Wind passes through thinned plants, which mitigates ground damage and assists in protecting nearby structures.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.