Fort Myers to host Hurricane Preparedness Expo June 7

To help area residents get ready for the 2025 storm season, Fort Myers will hold a Hurricane Preparedness Expo June 7 at the Collaboratory, 2031 Jackson Street.

Kristy Mathews, emergency manager for the city’s Division of Emergency Management, said this event is designed to provide vital tips and resources, including information specific to Fort Myers.

"This event is all about helping our community prepare intentionally with the right tools, information and support to face hurricane season," she said.

Attendees can engage directly with the City’s emergency response teams and departments, as well as more than 40 partner organizations about what to expect before, during and after a weather event.

Mathews said the goal of the expo was to help the area become "safer, stronger, and ready for whatever comes."

The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season officially begins on June 1 and runs to November 30.

The expo will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with free parking available in the lot behind the Collaboratory. Food trucks will have lunch available for purchase.

