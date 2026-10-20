Linda Penniman, former WGCU advisory council chair, Naples council member and vice mayor, dies

Linda Penniman, 83, a former Naples City Council member, vice mayor and member of the WGCU advisory council, has died.

Penniman resigned her seat on the council in September, after her husband, Nicholas G. Penniman IV, died Sept. 29 at the age of 88.

Conservancy of SWFL / https://conservancy.org/conservancy-of-southwest-florida-mourns-the-passing-of-nicholas-g-nick-penniman-iv-a-devoted-conservation-advocate/ Nick and Linda Penniman at the Conservancy of Southwest Florida's 2020 Annual Meeting, where they were presented with the Conservancy’s highest honor, the Eagle Award.

Linda Penniman served WGCU for many years as a member of the public media station's advisory council and for a time as the council's chair. She left the board in 2024 to return to a seat on the city council.

"There wasn't a season where Linda didn't reach out and provide positive encouragement about our expansion into local news," Corey Lewis, WGCU general manager, said.

She was intimately involved in Naples city politics, serving as a city council member, vice mayor and chair of the Community Redevelopment Agency. She was also on the Naples city Planning Advisory Board.

Among her other involvements was chairing the Collier County Waterkeeper and the county Coastal Advisory Committee. She also served with a task force for the Conservancy of Southwest Florida and worked closely with Ethics Naples to create a city ethics commission.

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