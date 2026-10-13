Hey kids -- and adults -- grab your horse -- or not and head out for "Trick or Trotting" in Okeechobee

Anyone who’s been around in the United States since the 1950s has come to understand and expect modern-day Tricking or Treating events this time of year.

But ….. Trick or Trot?

Yes, it’s a thing in Okeechobee. That's because long before the Wild West ever existed, wild cattle roamed Florida -- bestowing it as the birth place of American cowboy culture.

This happened after Spanish explorers left the first known herd in what would later be known as Southwest Florida. The herd would eventually be rounded up by what were then called cowhunters.

And so it stands to reason that the old-world, Celtic traditions of dressing in costumes each Fall and Florida’s proud history as cowhunters merge for the Trick or Trot day celebration in Okeechobee.

You are correct if guessed this must mean young, costumed riders trick or treating atop a costumed horse. The is the third year the Okeechobee County Cattleman’s Association has hosted the Trick or Trot.

You don’t need to be on the back of a horse to attend. The event is free and open to all. There will be plenty of treats and light concessions, a trail course, as well as a costume contest as well as a contest for the best decorated trailer.

Trick or Trot promises to offer fun for all ages. The costume contest will be broken down by five different age groups – that includes an age group of 19 and up.

The event in Saturday, Oct. 17 at the Okeechobee Cattleman’s Arena. Gates open at 4 p.m.

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