Pickleball entrepreneur tops candidates in second annual local pitch competition

Dillon Rosenthal won the SCORE Annual Pitch Competition held in Naples.

He is the founder and CEO of BounceBack Pickle and is a graduate of FGCU. He received $5,000 for first place and $900 for being the audience’s choice.

Justin Fiorello, the founder of Hoop-Dee Mats, a reusable automotive drip-protection system to replace cardboard and disposable trays won second place. He also participated in FGCU’s entrepreneurial program. He won $3,500.

Khandyce Mosely, the founder of Balosi Spirits, a wine and spirits brand, in Fort Myers finished third. She won $1,500.

The three were among six entrepreneurs with businesses as diverse as an e-commerce marketplace and recycling pickleballs, who made their best pitches in the Shark Tank-style atmosphere in hopes of winning cash and exposure.

SCORE (Service Core of Retired Executives) was the scene for the second annual pitch competition in Naples at the Botanical Gardens on Sept. 9.

“It’s not all about money, it’s about understanding how to grow your business, plus exposure,” said Adrienne Robinson, who is a SCORE mentor and director of education as well as organizer of the event. The winner will receive $5,000.

SCORE selected the finalists after receiving 30 applications in May. The business had to be in existence for a year. The five finalists are from Lee and Collier counties.

The presenters were judged on their financials, growth strategies, understanding their customers, problem solving and critical thinking.

Nick Barrett, last year’s winner, was one of five judges this year.

Barrett started CordBrick LLC in 2020 and went to market with its first products, weighted silicone cord holders that keep cables in place, in 2021. It was voted the Coolest Product at the National Retail Federation Consumer Products Showcase.

“It’s a unique competition. You have 10 minutes to pitch,” he said. “The $5,000 to any founder like me is a nice chunk of change.”

Winning brings more than money, it gives you confidence, he said.

His advice to the contestants: be passionate and be yourself.

He said practice and doing podcasts helped him.

Prizes are:



1st place - $5,000

2nd place - $3,500

3rd place - $1,500

Audience choice - $900

Runners up - $200 each

The other finalists were:



Alicia Farman started Lux Networking in Naples in 2021. Lux helps business owners build relationships that lead to “real opportunities and revenue.” She has a background in sales, marketing, financial services and event-based relationship marketing.

Michelle Joy Kramer owns Samvada Consulting LLC in Naples. She is a board-certified holistic health practitioner. Her goal is to package, scale and distribute to doctors across the country her online program she has developed over the last 16 years. She’s a triathlete who qualified for the Ironman World Championship in Hawaii and the Bost Marathon.

Kiran & Yatin Shelar co-founded TurtlesEgg in Naples. TurtlesEgg is a “commerce platform helping independent businesses sell products, book services and reach customers nationally and locally.” Yatin has experience owning and building international manufacturing operations across several continents.

The judges were:



Nicholas Barrett, founder of CordBrick LLC and last year’s winner.

Danielle Russo-Slugh, director of fund operations for Tamiami Angel Funds

Ted Coine, CEO of Benevolent Capital Group

David Gordley, executive vice president and Naples market president of First Horizon Bank

Sandra Plazas, director of community education/Goodwill SWFL

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