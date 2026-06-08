Flag Day event to honor veterans and nations 250th anniversary

A patriotic drone show over Charlotte Harbor will be among the highlights of a Flag Day celebration hosted by American Legion Post 103 on June 14.

The Red, White and Blue Drone Show will commemorate Flag Day and recognize the nation's upcoming 250th anniversary. The event runs from 3 to 10 p.m. and will feature live entertainment throughout the day, more than 60 vendors and tributes honoring veterans.

The evening will conclude with a 100-drone light show above the harbor. The event is open to the public with admission costs. For more details on tickets, visit their website.

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