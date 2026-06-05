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WGCU wins regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Hurricane Ian documentary 'Rising'

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published June 5, 2026 at 11:25 AM EDT

WGCU Public Media recently won a regional Edward R. Murrow award for news documentary.

The Murrow awards are among the most prestigious broadcast and digital journalism awards in the United States.

WGCU received the award for Rising: Surviving the Surge, a documentary about Hurricane Ian, the 2022 storm that forever changed Southwest Florida. The film, culled from nearly 100 interviews, offers vital reminders at the start of hurricane season.

The WGCU team on the film was Janine Zeitlin, senior producer/writer, Tom James, videographer/editor, Susan Gard, associate producer, Pamela James, executive producer, and Amy Shumaker, team supervisor. Major support for the film was provided by the Florida Humanities.

WGCU competed against small market television stations in Florida, Georgia, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico in the Radio Television Digital News Association contest named for the pioneering broadcast journalist Edward R. Murrow.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

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Human Interest WGCU NewsEdward R. Murrow awardsHurricane Ian
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