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Pilates fundraiser to benefit domestic violence survivors

WGCU | By Elizabeth Andarge
Published June 4, 2026 at 3:17 PM EDT

A workout with a purpose is on the schedule this weekend. ACT — Abuse Counseling and Treatment — is inviting the community to "Pilates for a Purpose" on Saturday at Backyard Social.

Organizers say the event will raise support for women and children affected by domestic violence. ACT has served Lee County since 1974 and assists survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence, human trafficking and other crimes.

The event will be held at 16371 Corporate Commerce Way from 9 a.m. to noon on June 6, with the Pilates class beginning at 10 a.m. Admission is free.

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Human Interest WGCU NewsFort Myers
Elizabeth Andarge
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