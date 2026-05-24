Annual homeless count in Collier shows major decrease; but do the numbers tell the whole story?

There was a 43% decrease in the number of homeless people counted in Collier County this year.

The annual census of the unhoused provides a snapshot of the lives of those on the streets by inquiring about drug addiction, domestic violence and military service among many others.

The one-day count is voluntary and is in no way a true indication of the actual number of homeless people.

Michael Overway of the Continuum of Care Collier County said more likely number is between 3 to 4 times higher.

“We call it a snapshot, only because we want people to understand that this is a day," he said.

Florida lawmakers in 2024 made it a crime to sleep in public. Overway said that has skewed the homeless numbers even more because people have pushed deeper into the woods and many refuse to identify as homeless out of fear.

"That doesn't necessarily mean that they're not there anymore," he said.

The countis mandated by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development in order to receive funding.

The count revealed:



Sheltered in emergency or transitional housing — 214

Unsheltered — 219

Unsheltered veterans — 12

People with severe mental health conditions — 56

People with substance abuse disorder — 48

People with HIV/AIDS — 26

Survivors of domestic violence — 35

Unaccompanied youth — 89

Children in foster care — 141

Homeless children enrolled in Collier County Public Schools 1,378

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