Southwest Florida brewery to host Mexican Food Throwdown this weekend

Southwest Florida food lovers will have a chance to sample a variety of Mexican-inspired dishes this weekend at a local brewery event — the “Mexican Food Throwdown.” The event will be Saturday, May 2, from noon to 8 p.m. at the Millennial Brewing Company in Fort Myers.

The event will feature eight food trucks, each offering its own take on Mexican cuisine. Guests can purchase tasting portions priced at $5 or less and vote for their favorites. Organizers plan to award crowd favorites for best taco and best Mexican dish.

Vendors scheduled to participate include La Trailita Mexican Food, Tacos Los Campeones, Lakota by Chef Court, Danny’s Tacos, Yo Samaras, Umami Twist, Mr. Bulgogi, Tiny Bites Good Eats and Lil Stack Shack. Millennial Brewing CEO Kyle Cebull said the event is designed to unite Southwest Florida residents.

“This event is all about bringing the community together through food, culture, and experience,” Cebull said. “From authentic tacos to creative fusion dishes, there’s something for everyone — and every bite matters.”

Live entertainment will include a mariachi band from 3–4 p.m. and The Riverside Band from 4–7 p.m. The brewery will offer beer and nonalcoholic beverages.

Admission is free, and the event is open to all ages.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.